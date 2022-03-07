NFL sets franchise, transition tag salaries for 2022 season

Getty Images

A couple of teams used their franchise tags on Monday and the league has now officially announced the salary that goes along with that tag.

Browns tight end David Njoku will earn $10.931 million if he plays out the year on the tag and Bengals safety Jessie Bates will take home $12.911 million if he doesn’t sign a long-term deal with the team in the coming months.

Word on Monday was that the Buccaneers are prepared to tag wide receiver Chris Godwin. The wide receiver tag comes with a salary of $18.419 million, but Godwin would make around $19.18 million because he was tagged last year and a second tag comes with 120 percent of the previous year’s salary.

If a team uses an exclusive franchise tag, that player would be in line for a salary equal to the average of the five largest salaries at the position for the current year. Non-exclusive tags are derived from the top five salaries over the previous five seasons.

The non-exclusive tags by position are:

Quarterback: $29,703,000

Running back: $9,570,000

Wide receiver: $18,419,000

Tight end: $10,913,000

Offensive line: $16,662,000

Defensive tackle: $17,396,000

Defensive end: $17,859,000

Linebacker: $18,702,000

Cornerback: $17,287,000

Saftery: $12,911,000

Kicker/Punter: $5,220,000

Transition tags are derived from the top 10 salaries at a position. While teams have to give up two first-round picks as compensation for signing a player with a non-exclusive franchise tag, there is no compensation for transition-tagged players.

The transition tag values are:

Quarterback: $27,186,000

Running back: $8,034,000

Wide receiver: $16,782,000

Tight end: $9,392,000

Offensive line: $15,348,000

Defensive tackle: $14,716,000

Defensive end: $16,012,000

Linebacker: $15,783,000

Cornerback: $15,167,000

Safety: $10,817,000

Kicker/Punter: $4,701,000