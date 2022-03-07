Orlando Brown deciding whether to hire an agent

Getty Images

The Chiefs didn’t give up as much as they gave up for Orlando Brown for him to be a one-year rental. So the question never was whether they were going to use the franchise tag on him. They did Monday.

The question always has been: Can the Chiefs sign the left tackle to a long-term deal?

The team is hoping for a long-term deal before the July 15 deadline. Otherwise, Brown will play under the one-year, $16.6 million tag.

The sides are nowhere on a new deal.

That’s because Brown has not decided whether to represent himself or hire an agent for upcoming negotiations, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports. Brown will not sign the tender until he decides on his representation.

“He’s slow playing it, because what’s most important to him right now is supporting Pat (﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿) through his wedding, handling his charity event at the end of March and then getting into the best shape of his life,” Jammal Brown, a mentor to Orlando Brown and former NFL player, told Garafolo.

Brown, 25, made the Pro Bowl in his first season with the Chiefs, who traded for the offensive lineman on April 23. It was his third Pro Bowl in four seasons.

He played every offensive snap in his 16 starts for the Chiefs in 2021 and allowed four sacks in 715 pass block snaps.