Packers, Jaire Alexander negotiating contract extension

Getty Images

The Packers and cornerback Jaire Alexander are having talks on a long-term contract extension.

Alexander’s representatives and the Packers have been in discussions recently, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Packers’ first-round draft pick in 2018, Alexander is heading into the fifth year of his rookie contract. Alexander has a fully guaranteed salary of $13,294,000 this season, so he has plenty of leverage and wouldn’t sign anything that doesn’t give him a big signing bonus.

Green Bay, which is over the salary cap with nine days before all teams must be under the cap, would like to lower Alexander’s 2022 cap hit, which could be accomplished by paying him a low 2022 base salary while giving him a signing bonus that spreads over the length of the contract.