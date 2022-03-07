Panthers pause construction on new team facility

Getty Images

The Panthers have been building a new team headquarters just across the border from Charlotte in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

But now its status has changed.

Via Johnathan Alexander of the Charlotte Observer, the project’s construction has been paused because the city of Rock Hill failed to make its initial payment back in March 2021.

“We are committed to bettering the Carolinas community that supports our team and players,” Tepper Sports & Entertainment said in a statement. “To that end, while GT Real Estate Holdings, LLC has invested more than $170 million into the development in Rock Hill, our partners have been unable to contribute the agreed upon investment to fund the construction of the public infrastructure.

“Given the economic realities, the difficult but prudent decision has been made to pause the project. The on-going work will continue with our partners to find an economically acceptable solution for all parties to continue this project in Rock Hill.”

The first phase of the project was slated to be complete in 2023 after pandemic-related delays pushed back its initial opening date of August 2022.

Alexander reports Rock Hill city manager David Vehaun said he was unaware the team was pausing construction on the facility.

The Panthers currently operate out of Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.