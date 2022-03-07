Playmakers virtual launch party coming March 21

PublicAffairs

In eight days, Playmakers finally arrives. In 14 days, those who have bought it will have access to a special launch (not lunch) event.

On Monday, March 21, at 7:30 p.m. ET, we’ll have a special, one-time-only virtual gathering to discuss the book and to answer your questions about whatever is going on in the NFL at that time.

To get an invitation to the Playmakers launch event, you need to (wait for it) buy the book. Then, you need to register for the Playmakers podcast. Once you do, you’ll receive an email from Crowdcast to register for the virtual book event.

Again, the virtual launch event will be limited to those who buy the book. It’s a way to get you to buy the book, and it’s also a little extra something for your trouble, an extension of the weekly Playmakers podcast that was launched back in September — and that eventually will be ending.

It will end with the March 21 virtual launch event. Order the book now, and then register here and scroll down for the info.