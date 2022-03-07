Raiders’ coaching staff includes Deuce Gruden, Jerry Schuplinski

Getty Images

The Raiders announced most of their coaching staff Monday. A tight ends coach is among those still to be filled on Josh McDaniels’ first Las Vegas staff.

Jerry Schuplinski will serve as senior offensive assistant this season, bringing 10 years of NFL experience to the post. He served as the quarterbacks coach with the Giants the past two seasons.

Schuplinski held the same position with the Dolphins in 2019. He entered the NFL with the Patriots, where he worked with McDaniels. He served as a coaching assistant from 2013-15 before a promotion to assistant quarterbacks coach from 2016-18.

The Raiders also keeping Jon Gruden’s son, Deuce Gruden, as a strength and conditioning coach. He has spent the past two seasons with the Raiders after two seasons in Washington.

Las Vegas also announced Patrick Graham as defensive coordinator, Chris Ash as defensive backs coach, Matt Feeney as defensive quality control, Frank Okam as defensive line coach, Antonio Pierce as linebackers coach, Rob Ryan as senior defensive assistant, Jason Simmons as defensive backs coach/pass game coordinator, Mick Lombardi as offensive coordinator, Edgar Bennett as wide receivers coach, Carmen Bricillo as offensive line coach, Cameron Clemmons as assistant offensive line coach, Bo Hardegree as quarterbacks coach, Kennedy Polamalu as running backs coach, Mitch Singler as offensive quality control, Tom McMahon as special teams coordinator, Maurice Drayton as assistant special teams coach, Matt Sheldon as director of football research and strategy, A.J. Neibel as head strength and conditioning coach, D’Anthony Batiste as strength and conditioning coach and Rick Slate as a strength and conditioning assistant.