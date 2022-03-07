Report: Bucs prepared to use franchise tag on Chris Godwin

Getty Images

The Browns have already kept one of the top pending free agent pass-catchers off the market by using the franchise tag on tight end David Njoku on Monday.

The Buccaneers could do the same with one of their own.

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the Bucs are prepared to use the franchise tag on Chris Godwin by Tuesday’s deadline if they cannot reach a long-term deal with the receiver.

Godwin tore his ACL and MCL late in the 2021 season, undergoing surgery to repair his knee in early January. That could affect Godwin’s availability for the start of the 2022 season. But all indications have been that Tampa Bay wants to have Godwin back moving forward.

Because he played the 2022 season on the franchise tag, Godwin would receive 120 percent of his 2021 salary if he’s tagged again. That means Godwin would make roughly $19.18 million in the coming season.

A third-round pick in the 2017 draft, Godwin recorded a career-high 98 receptions for the Buccaneers in 14 games last season. He also had 1,103 yards receiving with five receiving touchdowns.

Via Stroud, head coach Bruce Arians said at the NFL Scouting Combine last week that tagging Godwin wasn’t out of the question. But Arians noted he would love to get Godwin under contract.

“Chris is so valuable to what we do, and obviously we really, really want him back,” Arians said.

Godwin just turned 26 at the end of February. He’s recorded 4,643 yards on 342 catches with 29 touchdowns.