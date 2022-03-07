Report: Company that oversees betting integrity for NFL reported Calvin Ridley to league

Getty Images

Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley was on leave from the NFL dealing with his mental health issues when he placed legal mobile bets from Florida.

The only gambling app legal in the state is Hard Rock Sportsbook.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Hard Rock recognized Ridley’s name and contacted Genius Sports Group, which oversees betting integrity for the NFL. The compliance company notified the NFL, which then began an investigation.

The NFL informed the Falcons of the investigation on Feb. 9.

Ridley placed three-, five- and eight game parlay bets, including one that included the Falcons, in November.

Ridley was scheduled to make $11 million for the 2022 season, but the NFL suspended him at least through the season. He can apply for reinstatement Feb. 15, 2023.

He admitted in a tweet that he bet $1,500.