Report: Giants trying to keep Blake Martinez on renegotiated deal

The Giants want to keep Blake Martinez but not at his current $8.525 million base salary and $14.025 million cap number.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports the Giants are trying to rework Martinez’s deal.

Martinez, who is coming off a torn ACL, likely would have to agree to a pay cut to remain with the Giants in 2022.

The team’s defensive captain and play caller injured his knee on a non-contact play in a Sept. 26 game against the Falcons.

In two seasons with the Giants, Martinez has made 174 tackles, one interception, three sacks, two forced fumbles and five pass breakups. He spent four seasons with the Packers before arriving in New York.