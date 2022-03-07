Report: Panthers have gotten calls about trading Christian McCaffrey

Getty Images

Panthers General Manager Scott Fitterer said in January that the team had “no intentions right now” of trading running back Christian McCaffrey, but that he’d take all calls and listed to what other teams might offer.

Fitterer has reportedly been getting those calls. Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that the Panthers have gotten more than one call from teams seeing if the Panthers would part with the 2017 first-round pick.

Per the report, the Panthers would require a first-round pick and “another piece of compensation” in order for any deal to move forward.

McCaffrey has missed 23 games over the last two seasons because of ankle, hamstring, and shoulder injuries. He signed a contract extension through 2025 ahead of the 2020 season and is set to make $8.4 million this year with a cap hit of over $14.3 million.