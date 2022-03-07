Report: Saints won’t tender Garrett Griffin

Getty Images

Among the decisions that teams have to make ahead of the start of the new league year are calls about tendering their restricted free agents with a contract.

If they choose not to tender a player, they’ll become an unrestricted free agent instead. It looks like Saints tight end Garrett Griffin will fall into that category.

Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports that the Saints will not tender Griffin. He has been in the organization since 2017, but did not appear in any regular season games in 2018 or 2019.

Griffin has five catches for 43 yards in 20 regular season outings. He also caught two passes for 12 yards and a touchdown in the playoffs after the 2018 season.