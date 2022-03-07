Richard Sherman sentenced in plea deal

Getty Images

Richard Sherman reached a plea deal with the King County Prosecutors’ Office on Monday. The NFL cornerback pleded guilty to first-degree negligent driving and second-degree criminal trespass and admitted to a criminal infraction of speeding in a roadway construction zone, according to multiple reports.

Sherman agreed to pay $2,500 in court fees and remain under court supervision for up to two years. He also is required to stay out of trouble and perform several hours of community service.

A King County Superior Court judge suspended jail requirements and gave Sherman credit for time served when he initially was arrested.

Police arrested Sherman outside his wife’s parents’ home in the early hours of July 13 after his wife called 911 saying that he was drunk, belligerent and threatening suicide. Sherman originally faced five misdemeanor charges in connection with the incident.

In a statement to the judge Monday, Sherman thanked his family and friends for the conversations they have had with him and indicated he will continue those conversations as well as therapy.

“It’s an unfortunate event, but I’m grateful for the doors that it’s opened,” Sherman said, via Allison Sundell of King5.com.

Sherman played seven seasons with the Seahawks, three with the 49ers and played five games with the Bucs in 2021. He enters free agency later this month.