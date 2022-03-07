Von Miller teases return to Denver

Getty Images

Von Miller is slated to become a free agent next week. And he’s hinting that he may sign a new deal with his old team, the Broncos.

In posts on Twitter and Instagram, Miller implied that Denver is his next destination.

“I kinda want that old thing back,” Miller wrote on Twitter, adding “5280” to reference the mile-high elevation of the Broncos’ stadium in Denver.

On his Instagram stories, Miller posted a picture of himself in a Broncos uniform with a question about whether he should wear No. 58 or No. 40, and then posted another picture captioned, “I wonder if they will give me my old locker back.”

Of course, Miller has been known for cryptic social media posts and has also put up posts hinting he may remain with the Rams. So Broncos fans shouldn’t be getting their hopes up. Even as Miller is well aware that Broncos fans will be getting their hopes up when they see his posts.