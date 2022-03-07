Will the Scouting Combine remain in Indianapolis?

Posted by Mike Florio on March 7, 2022, 11:24 AM EST
NFL Combine
It’s been regarded as inevitable for the past several years that the Scouting Combine will move to a new location, the convenience of all parties involved be damned. Inevitable may still be at least one more year away.

With no specific commitment for the location of the Combine in 2023, and despite a very real vibe that the event will be headed for Dallas or L.A., a sudden shift toward the status quo could be happening.

For example, Peter King offers this quote in his new Football Morning in America column, from an unnamed “major NFL operative.”

“If I were a betting man,” the source said, “I’d take Indianapolis for at least one more year. The league knows no one wants to move.”

Although people like Jerry Jones envision the Combine becoming an even bigger deal if it were to happen elsewhere, the made-for-TV aspects of the event already are stretching the limits of its usefulness to teams. Remove the ease with which the coaches get from Point A to Point B to Point Wherever, and more coaches may decide to skip the event entirely. This year, heavy hitters like Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan decided not to show up in Indianapolis.

“You watch,” an unnamed G.M. told King. “If the Combine moves, you won’t see near the number of coaches here as who come now.” An unnamed coach agreed, telling King, “It’s a huge time-suck for us now. I could see lots of coaches staying away if it moves.”

If the coaches don’t show up, why should the fans care? That’s the balance. Making it useful to teams and attractive to fans. That balance got out of whack on Thursday night, with the plan to play music during the workouts quickly getting scrapped after it kept the scouts and coaches from hearing who working out. As one team source told PFT, “It was the most cringeworthy NFL experiment of all time.”

It could end up being the second most cringeworthy NFL experiment. The new champion would be moving the Combine to a different location and having most coaches decide to not show up for it.

7 responses to “Will the Scouting Combine remain in Indianapolis?

  1. the nfl ruined the draft experience leaving nyc “even though Philly was great” now they’re ruin the combine for the little fans that do come smh IF IT NOT BROKEN DONT FIX IT

  2. There are 32 NFL teams and 30 Cities that have teams. Places that have Superbowls should not be eligible to host the draft or the combine. The combine should move around to Non-Superbowl hosting cities that have a Dome. The Draft should move around to Non-Superbowl hosting cities that don’t have a Dome. We have enough Jerry World and SoFi, spread the wealth.

    See, this is what happens when marketing people take the reins away from the football people. The combine is purely a scouting exercise. However, Kroenke didn’t build a $5 billion stadium just for 16 football games a year – especially with the NFL having offices in that complex.

    Within five years we’ll have thousands of fans cheering in the seats, making it that much harder for the people operating the event – and participating in it – to do their jobs.

  4. Same thing was said when they talked of moving the draft around. Oh it should stay in New York, less players will come and attendance will be awful by the fans. It has become such a big part of the NFL experience. I remember when they said they would never have people attend to sit and watch it. I do think they stay in Indi one more year then put it up for bid like the draft.

  5. Jerrah wants it in his own back yard for nothing more than stirring up the Dallas economy.

  6. Probably the same genius marketing team that came up with the name Guardians.

