20-percent Amazon discount on Playmakers applies retroactively

PublicAffairs

The news that the folks at Amazon have applied a 20-percent discount to the retail price of Playmakers, eight days from publication, has triggered a significant spike in sales. It also has raised questions from those who bought it at a higher price.

According to the folks at PubicAffairs, anyone who has purchased the book from Amazon will get the 20-percent discount.

For those of you who haven’t bought it, please do. Currently, Playmakers is ranked No. 322 among all Amazon books. Maybe we can push it into the top 100. Which would be both totally unexpected and absolutely amazing.

Thanks to everyone who has bought the book. Thanks to everyone who will. And thanks for tolerating these efforts to try to get some of you to throw a little coffee-and-donut money (or five or six gallons of gas money) for something that will last a lot longer on your bookshelf, coffee table, dartboard, or wherever else you choose to put it.