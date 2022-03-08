Aaron Rodgers: I will be playing for Packers, contract reports inaccurate

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has confirmed that he’ll be back with the Packers for the 2022 season.

Rodgers took to Twitter to officially announce his plans to play an 18th season in Green Bay. Word of those plans on Tuesday were accompanied by a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Media that the quarterback has agreed to a four-year, $200 million contract with the team.

In his post, Rodgers called that report “inaccurate.”

“Hey everyone, just wanted to clear some things up; YES I will be playing with the @packers next year, however, reports about me signing a contract are inaccurate, as are the supposed terms of the contract I “signed”. I’m very excited to be back,” Rodgers wrote.

Whatever deal Rodgers winds up signing with the Packers, the major takeaway will remain the same. Rodgers will remain the quarterback in Green Bay and the Packers will remain the team to beat in the NFC North.