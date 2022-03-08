Aaron Rodgers: I will be playing for Packers, contract reports inaccurate

Posted by Josh Alper on March 8, 2022, 2:56 PM EST
Cleveland Browns v Green Bay Packers
Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has confirmed that he’ll be back with the Packers for the 2022 season.

Rodgers took to Twitter to officially announce his plans to play an 18th season in Green Bay. Word of those plans on Tuesday were accompanied by a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Media that the quarterback has agreed to a four-year, $200 million contract with the team.

In his post, Rodgers called that report “inaccurate.”

“Hey everyone, just wanted to clear some things up; YES I will be playing with the @packers next year, however, reports about me signing a contract are inaccurate, as are the supposed terms of the contract I “signed”. I’m very excited to be back,” Rodgers wrote.

Whatever deal Rodgers winds up signing with the Packers, the major takeaway will remain the same. Rodgers will remain the quarterback in Green Bay and the Packers will remain the team to beat in the NFC North.

Permalink 32 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

32 responses to “Aaron Rodgers: I will be playing for Packers, contract reports inaccurate

  2. The Packers gave him 2,000,000 shares of their stock…

  3. So, for everyone who thought, “well, now the drama is over”…..nope. Now, let’s do the “contract drama”.

  4. Whatever the amount, it’s a bargain if they win a SB. If they don’t, it’s a waste. But there’s nothing wrong with trying to win.

  5. He literally tweeted this himself after seeing Russell Wilson completely steal his moment and attention. Hilarious.

  6. He was never leaving Green Bay. Aaron does the same thing every year in the off-season just so he can see his name in the headlines.

  7. Weird. An Aaron Rodgers story with the media reporting misleading, or outright false information.
    I’ve never seen this before. 🙄

    Welcome back, Aaron!
    Time to focus on the draft. 😉

  8. The Least Interesting Man Alive says:
    March 8, 2022 at 3:00 pm
    The Packers gave him 2,000,000 shares of their stock…
    ————————————————–
    2M shares of their stock is basically worthless. When you buy GB stock you agree to not be able to sell it, it’s non-transferrable. In essence you get a certificate you can hang on your wall to brag about after you’ve made a donation.

  9. Rogers has enjoyed every waking moment of the last couple of years off-season drama. Now that they news broke of him staying in Green Bay is out and then the Russel Wilson news with the Broncos trade, Rogers feels like he got one up’Ed and the spotlight was stolen.

  10. docsweeney says:
    So, for everyone who thought, “well, now the drama is over”…..nope. Now, let’s do the “contract drama”.

    ———————–

    Take note of who is actually creating/manufacturing the drama. The initial report was simply that he was coming back to the Packers and that a “cap friendly” deal was in the works with nothing final.

    The “media” and their “sources” are the drama creators here. And it’s fun to watch it crumble, honestly.

  12. Now that Russ got traded and took news away from him – he needs to get back in the mix. Poor Aaron.

  14. He didn’t sign a “contract” it was an “agreement” kind of like he was “immunized” and the agreement is incorrect, there is a type somewhere in the document, he’ll bend “his” truth as need be

  15. It’s never clear with Aaron and I think he likes it that way. Always in the press.

  17. docsweeney says:

    March 8, 2022 at 3:01 pm

    So, for everyone who thought, “well, now the drama is over”…..nope. Now, let’s do the “contract drama”.
    ———
    Actually if I had to guess it’s a potentially smart media relations move and it’s his power move to use his leverage while he has it. The Packers likely leaked the terms as they leaked yesterday they were willing to offer a contract to reset the market and they flat out said the contract offer was part of Rodgers decision making on where to go. By not signing or saying it’s been done he can push green bay to keep Adams long term AND if he ends up even taking a slight bit below what was reported the narrative can be spun he took a pay cut below what the packers supposedly offered to help the Packers put a team around him.

  19. Wow, we could of got a little bigger draft pick package that Seattle got for trading Rodgers? He should have took it and ran. Instead we passed…

  20. We saw some pretty specific numbers. Where did that come from? I would think Shefty has learned his lesson getting burned by Rogers.

  21. I hope he’s not trying to make us think that he isn’t getting a gigantic raise that will cripple the team for years.

  22. So, this is the last-last dance then. Warms my heart that local fans are circling their wagons once again.

  23. All of the drama has been to get the most power and money he could out of the Packers. Good for him, but its hard to root for him and have much respect for the Packers after this entire process.

  24. Packer fans who had turned on Rodgers are now back cheering him.

    As for the rest of the world they will all cheer against Rodgers and the Packers like last January. Nobody likes indignant liars and selfish egotists outside of Green Bay.

  26. Is it time for his McAFee gig so he can go on there and complain about the media putting “fake news” out there about him? Gotta keep the Rodgers news cycle going…

  27. Anything other than a Super Bowl win and a Lombardi Trophy in the next couple years will be a huge disappointment. If they fail,… heads will roll in the front offices.

  29. singularitynow says:
    March 8, 2022 at 3:11 pm
    Nothing is over! – John Rambo

    This is quite possibly the best PFT comment ever…

  30. Once again a friendly reminder that Aaron Rogers has not won his conference in 11 years and has consistently choked in the postseason.
    Have a nice day.

  31. either way I don’t think he needs to be concerned about gas prices. He’ll survive.

  32. What? An inaccurate sports media report???? So let me see if I have this right. Player lays out process for his career decision that lets his employer keep all their options in tact, says almost nothing during the process, follows through on that timeline and resigns with his team. So if the player and the team are mum during the process, where did all this drama the media keeps talking about come from? I mean sure, we all need to know all the juicy details about his girlfriend and whether a tweet about being grateful for his teammates has some cryptic meaning. But is it maybe possible that the media hype around this is the result of the media frenzy out of control? Nah, couldn’t be that…

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.