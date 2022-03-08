AFC West becomes even harder to navigate, with Russell Wilson joining Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Derek Carr

Posted by Mike Florio on March 8, 2022, 2:06 PM EST
Seattle Seahawks v Denver Broncos
Russell Wilson has said he wants to win three more Super Bowls. Good look with that, in the AFC West.

By joining the Broncos, Wilson will now compete directly with Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and Derek Carr. Not to mention other great AFC quarterbacks, including Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, and Joe Burrow.

It won’t be easy, but with the Seahawks currently in a downward cycle, he probably has a better chance to win a Super Bowl with an ascending Broncos team, despite the level of competition.

Regardless, the AFC ends up getting even better, and the NFC becomes an easier conference to navigate. That’s good news for the Packers and Aaron Rodgers — and for the 49ers and (if he ends up there) Tom Brady.

  1. The Chiefs will STILL win the AFC West. Wilson is on the decline and has been the past few seasons. But nice for the Donkeys to finally have hope.

  2. The Seahawks weren’t going anywhere next season so it’s a bit much to say that NFC got easier.
    But damn, the AFC West just became for a serious battle for teams that have to face them.

  3. Poor Josh McDaniels. He should have stayed with the Patriots instead of moving into that division with Carr as his QB. Carr is the 4th best QB in the division.

  4. Can Herbert win a playoff game and not lose to teams like the Texans before we crown him something good? Putting up stats but not winning games doesn’t make you a good QB, just a modern era one.

  5. “great quarterbacks” lamar Jackson? Deluded. Running wildcat every play?

    Can Herbert win a playoff game and not lose to teams like the Texans before we crown him something good? Putting up stats but not winning games doesn’t make you a good QB, just a modern era one.

    good point. but he would’ve had a lot better chance if the refs didnt reward the raiders game plan of throw it up and hope for penalties.

  7. This probably puts the Broncos on a near-equal footing in the division, but not necessarily anything more than that.

    Look at the outcomes of most blockbuster trades in the NBA over the last couple seasons to see that reality rarely lives up to what we imagine is possible with these moves.

    This is mainly a win for the other NFC West teams and the AFC contenders outside the AFC West.

    It’s a much bigger attention-getter than Rodgers staying with the Packers, but he will still likely end up having more success.

  8. Lamar Jackson is closer to average QB than great. I might say he is a great running back.

  9. Damn, the AFC West is going to be killer good this year. Which ever team wins the division it will come with multiple divisional losses just because of how tough the division is. So they can kiss the top seed goodbye. Buffalo will be more likely #1 seed.

  10. Broncos win AFC West. Denver has a top 5 defense and now a QB to go with all the young great talent Jeudy, Sutton, Hamler and Williams. Now lets welcome back Von Miller.

  11. Mahomes, Herbert, Wilson, Carr.

    One of these things is not like the others….

  12. Wilson joins the Broncos as the third best QB in the division, ahead of only Carr and not by very much. He won’t have much to work with either in Denver where the offense is the team’s weakest link. The trade stripped Denver of the draft picks necessary to shore up the offense, plus they dealt Fant, who could have become a valuable target for Wilson. They’re definitely better at the QB position now, but whether that translates into playoff appearances remains to be seen.

