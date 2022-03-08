AFC West becomes even harder to navigate, with Russell Wilson joining Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Derek Carr

Getty Images

Russell Wilson has said he wants to win three more Super Bowls. Good look with that, in the AFC West.

By joining the Broncos, Wilson will now compete directly with Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and Derek Carr. Not to mention other great AFC quarterbacks, including Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, and Joe Burrow.

It won’t be easy, but with the Seahawks currently in a downward cycle, he probably has a better chance to win a Super Bowl with an ascending Broncos team, despite the level of competition.

Regardless, the AFC ends up getting even better, and the NFC becomes an easier conference to navigate. That’s good news for the Packers and Aaron Rodgers — and for the 49ers and (if he ends up there) Tom Brady.