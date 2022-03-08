Arik Armstead: Jimmy Garoppolo saved the 49ers

Getty Images

Jimmy Garoppolo might or might not remain in San Francisco in 2022, but, either way, he is not expected to keep his job. Trey Lance (or maybe even Tom Brady) will take over the starting job as the 49ers seek to win a Super Bowl for the first time since the 1994 season.

Garoppolo’s teammates, though, continue to sing his praises.

49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead points out the team had a losing record the 3 1/2 seasons before Garoppolo arrived in a trade from the Patriots.

“Man, I think people got short-term memory loss or something because, before Jimmy came (the 49ers weren’t good). . . . He saved us,” Armstead told Kyle Draper of Kings Pregame Live, via NBCSportsBayArea.com. “I won two games, four games, and when Jimmy came he really turned it around, brought us to the point where we’re at now. I have nothing but love and respect for Jimmy . . . being able to see what goes into it, what he goes through day in and day out. I wish nothing but the best for him, and that’s my guy.”

Armstead was the 17th overall choice in 2015, and the 49ers went 5-11, 2-14 and 0-8 before Garoppolo’s arrival. Garoppolo has a 35-16 record with the 49ers, including 4-2 in the postseason. The 49ers, though, didn’t get where they wanted to go with Garoppolo, so now they’re moving on, and they hope, moving up.