Brandon Beane: We will definitely look at Stefon Diggs’ contract at some point

Getty Images

Since the Bills acquired him in March 2020, Stefon Diggs has been quarterback Josh Allen’s top target and one of the league’s best receivers.

But because he’s set to have the largest cap number of any player on Buffalo’s roster in 2022 at $17.9 million. And with two years left on his contract, Diggs is a candidate for either a restructure or an extension to bring that number down.

During a Tuesday morning interview with WGR 550, Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said the team will look at “everything” when it comes to someone like Diggs who has a high cap number.

“Whether it’s restricting it or adding years, we’ll look at everything. I think you can definitely know we will look at Stef’s contract at some point and see if there’s something that makes sense for both sides,” Beane said. “But that’s really — we haven’t begun any conversations with them at this point.”

Diggs led the league in receptions (127) and yards (1535) in 2020, also recording eight touchdowns. In 2021, Diggs caught 103 passes for 1,225 yards with 10 TDs and was named a Pro Bowler for the second season in a row.

Diggs is currently under contract through 2023. His base salary is $12.525 million in 2022 and $12.650 million next year.