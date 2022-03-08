Buccaneers poised to franchise tag Chris Godwin

Getty Images

For the second consecutive season, the Buccaneers are expected to use the franchise tag on wide receiver Chris Godwin.

The Bucs are still open to a long-term deal with Godwin but nothing is close and they will use the franchise tag if it doesn’t get done before this afternoon’s deadline, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The tag would mean that if Godwin signs the tender, he gets a guaranteed base salary of $19.18 million this season, a 20 percent raise over the franchise tag salary he played for last season.

If he is tagged, Godwin and the Bucs could still agree to a long-term contract extension before the July 15 deadline. If not, Godwin has the option of playing the season for the $19.18 million salary and then hitting true unrestricted free agency a year from now — which is not a bad option at all. So Godwin is in a good place to get paid.