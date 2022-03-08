Christian Kirk heading into free agency with “an open mind” about where he’ll end up

Getty Images

Wide receiver Christian Kirk showed good timing by positing career highs of 77 catches and 982 receiving yards with the Cardinals during the 2021 season.

That was the final year of the rookie contract that Kirk signed as a second-round pick in 2018, so he’s heading toward free agency on a high note. Remaining with the Cardinals is an option and Kirk has made it clear that he has no issues with quarterback Kyler Murray, but he was asked about some time he spent with another NFL quarterback by TMZ recently.

Kirk and Bills quarterback Josh Allen vacationed together and Kirk said “possibly” when asked if Buffalo is an option for him this offseason.

“I kind of have an open mind with it,” Kirk said. “I just want to land in the best place I can be. Whether that’s in Arizona or somewhere else, man, I’m blessed to be in this position.”

Free agency opens on March 16 and players can begin negotiating with other clubs on March 14, so it shouldn’t be long before we know where Kirk will be catching passes in 2022.