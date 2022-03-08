Colts sign Tony Brown

Getty Images

The Colts added a cornerback to their offseason roster on Tuesday.

The team announced the signing of Tony Brown. No terms of the deal were announced.

Brown went undrafted in 2018 and landed with the Packers after failing to make the Chargers during training camp. He appeared in 11 games and recorded 34 tackles and two forced fumbles while starting three games.

Brown played nine games for Green Bay in 2019 and moved on to 13 games with the Bengals in 2020. He failed to make the Bengals last summer and spent time on their practice squad before moving on for a stint on the Raiders’ auxillary roster.