Commanders offered high picks in next three drafts for Russell Wilson

Getty Images

Late last week, a report emerged that the Commanders had engaged the Seahawks about trading for Russell Wilson with a “strong offer.”

Ultimately, we now know that offer wasn’t enough to entice Wilson to come play for Washington.

According to multiple reports, the Commanders offered high picks in the 2022, 2023, and 2024 drafts for Wilson. But those same reports also note Washington got the indication that Seattle preferred to deal Wilson out of the NFC.

However, the no-trade clause in Wilson’s contract means that the quarterback chose to go to Denver over any other destination. No matter how strong Washington’s offer, Wilson had the right to veto it.

Wilson was asked in an appearance on the TODAY Show last week if he’d be interested in playing for Washington and effectively said no.

“I love the East Coast, but I think the West Coast is better for me right now,” Wilson said.

Wilson won’t quite be on the coast any longer, but he’ll still be in the AFC West once the trade becomes official as soon as the start of the new league year next week.

The Seahawks received a pair of first-round picks, a pair of second-round picks, a fourth-round pick, quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, and defensive lineman Shelby Harris in exchange for Wilson and a fifth-round pick.

For Washington, the search for a franchise QB continues. Head coach Ron Rivera said last week that the Commanders were trying to “cover every base” in their search for a signal-caller. With Wilson now set to be a Bronco, Washington will have to focus its efforts elsewhere.