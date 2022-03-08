Cowboys plan to let punter Bryan Anger leave in free agency

Getty Images

Punter Bryan Anger signed a one-year contract with the Cowboys last year and punted his way into the Pro Bowl. But that won’t be enough to earn him a second contract in Dallas.

Anger is unlikely to return to the Cowboys in 2022 as the team looks for a punter who won’t cost a lot of salary cap space, and Anger seeks a more lucrative deal, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Anger was a third-round pick of the Jaguars in 2012, a pick often remembered for the oddity of the Jaguars picking a punter while Russell Wilson was available. Anger spent four years in Jacksonville, followed by three years in Tampa, two in Houston and one in Dallas.

Now he’ll seek his fifth NFL team when he officially becomes an unrestricted free agent next week.