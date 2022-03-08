Cowboys restructure Dak Prescott and Zack Martin’s contracts for cap space

Getty Images

The Cowboys have made a pair of salary-cap moves with the new league year approaching.

Dallas has restructured the contracts of quarterback Dak Prescott and guard Zack Martin to gain about $22 million in cap space, the team announced on Tuesday.

Prescott’s restructure gave the Cowboys about $15 million in cap room. Martin’s restructured deal freed about $7 million.

Prescott, who signed his $160 million contract last March, had previously restructured his deal to give Dallas about $5 million in cap space for 2021. Martin’s deal has been restructured in each of the last three years.

Prescott and Martin helped lead the Cowboys to a 12-5 record and the team finished No. 1 in yards and points scored. Prescott completed 69 percent of his passes for 4,449 yards with 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2021.

The Cowboys also placed the franchise tag on tight end Dalton Schultz on Tuesday and agreed to a one-year deal with receiver Noah Brown. The team is reportedly likely to move on from receiver Amari Cooper but working toward a long-term deal with pending free agent Michael Gallup.