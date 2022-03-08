Deion Sanders has two toes amputated

Getty Images

Toe injuries have plagued Deion Sanders since his playing days, and after a series of setbacks and complications, he has now had to have two toes amputated.

Sanders, the Hall of Fame cornerback who is now the head coach at Jackson State, revealed today that he had to have the big toe and second toe on his left foot amputated.

The revelation came as part of a documentary series that Sanders is making with Barstool Sports. In it, Sanders said the complications from his surgery, which included blood clots and the collection of fluid in his foot, could have been even worse.

“They were talking about the amputation of toes,” said Sanders. “Then they were talking about the amputation of my leg from the knee down. Then, they were trying to ensure I had life.”

Sanders spent much of last season unable to walk and coaching from a cart on the sidelines.