Dolphins tender Salvon Ahmed, Elijah Campbell

The Dolphins placed their franchise tag on tight end Mike Gesicki Monday and they also moved to ensure two other players return to the team for the 2022 season.

The team announced that they have tendered running back Salvon Ahmed and defensive back Elijah Campbell with contracts. Both players are exclusive rights free agents and tendering them with contracts means that they cannot negotiate with any other teams.

Ahmed was claimed off of waivers from the 49ers in August 2020 and he’s played in 18 games over the last two seasons. He has 129 carries for 468 yards and three touchdowns to go with 23 catches for 178 yards.

Campbell had two tackles in seven games on special teams with the Dolphins last season. He also played three games for the Jets in 2020.