Dolphins use franchise tag on Mike Gesicki

Getty Images

The Dolphins moved to keep tight end Mike Gesicki off the open market on Tuesday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Dolphins have placed their franchise tag on Gesicki. The deadline for teams to use the tag is at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Gesicki is the second tight end to get the tag so far. The Browns used theirs on David Njoku on Monday and both players will make $10.913 million if they do not sign long-term deals before the July 15 deadline to do so.

Gesicki was a second-round pick in 2018 and set career highs with 73 catches and 780 receiving yards during the 2021 season. He has 199 catches for 2,255 yards and 13 touchdowns over the entire course of his career.