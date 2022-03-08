Eight franchise tags handed out this year

Getty Images

The deadline to issue franchise tags came on Tuesday afternoon and eight teams placed those tags on their players before time ran out.

Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin and Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson each received the tag for the second straight season. If they do not sign long-term deals by July 15, both players will be on track to unrestricted free agency in 2023 because a third tag would set them up to make quarterback money.

Three tight ends received tags. Mike Gesicki of the Dolphins, David Njoku of the Browns, and Dalton Schultz of the Cowboys will make $10.913 million if they play out the year under the terms of the tag.

Packers wide receiver Davante Adams, Bengals safety Jessie Bates round out the group of players who were tagged this season. Wide receiver Mike Williams was seen as a candidate for the tag, but he and the Chargers agreed on a three-year extension ahead of the deadline.

Titans edge rusher Harold Landry, Saints left tackle Terron Armstead, Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson, Cardinals edge rusher Chandler Jones, Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson, and Saints safety Marcus Williams are some of the top impending free agents who were not tagged by their current teams. They will be able to begin negotiating with other teams on Monday, but no deals can become official until the new league year gets underway on March 16.