Harold Landry agrees to terms with Titans

Getty Images

The Titans didn’t apply the franchise tag to linebacker Harold Landry. They didn’t have to.

The Titans and Landry have agreed to terms on a five-year contract, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

It’s a five-year, $87.5 million contract, with $52.5 million guaranteed. The official details will reveal accurate information as to the signing bonus, the full guarantee at signing, and other key metrics that never show up in the initial tweets announcing the deal to the world.

Landry had a breakout season in 2021, notching 12.5 sacks and making it to the Pro Bowl. He started every game of the year.

The contract averages $17.5 million per year at signing. It keeps him out of the top five for average value, but those numbers often are skewed by the new-money analysis, which tends to make deals look better than they are. Landry’s deal has a straight and true value of $17.5 million per year, since it’s not replacing an existing deal.

With no tag applied, Landry could have waited until next week to solicit other offers. However, Landry’s agents surely had an idea as to what else would, or wouldn’t, be available before advising Landry to take the money.