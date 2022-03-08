Jack Easterby downplays his role in Houston: “I try to stay out of the way”

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 8, 2022, 9:46 AM EST
Carolina Panthers v Houston Texans
Since Jack Easterby was hired as an executive vice president of the Houston Texans three years ago, his precise role has been hard to nail down. But it’s widely believed that he has the ear of owner Cal McNair, and that his influence over football decisions exceeds his qualifications to make those decisions.

But Easterby, who rarely speaks to the media, downplayed his role in football decision-making in a recent podcast interview.

I try to stay out of the way and make sure the operation is efficient, whether that’s sideline stuff or halftime stuff or just helping the overall operation,” Easterby said on the Jacob and Jacob Podcast, via the Houston Chronicle. “Our goal, really, during game day is to serve and making sure the operation runs as smooth as possible.”

Easterby portrayed himself as a supporter of the football operation, not as the decision-maker.

“It’s a support role that really hopefully drives the innovation and hopefully the efficiency of the operation to give the coaches and the players and the general manager what they need to be able to do their job well,” said Easterby.

Regardless of his words, there’s little doubt that Easterby has had a significant influence on shaping the Texans over the last three years. And there’s no doubt that the results on the field since Easterby arrived in Houston have been disappointing.

8 responses to “Jack Easterby downplays his role in Houston: “I try to stay out of the way”

  1. “Operation runs as smooth as possible”, translation: “everyone does exactly what I want them to”. He is a manipulator and intimidator. Make no mistake, he is the one calling the shots with that franchise including his obsession with McCown being the head coach (which will happen in 1-2 years once the lawsuit blows over).

  2. What a weird snake oil salesman type. No one knows what he does. No wonder why BB fired him.

  5. Isn’t this the guy who was hired to ensure everyone in the organization is sufficiently religious?

  6. Dumb owner. I never understood how a billionaire owners can’t see through a incompetent GM? Arnt they smart business people?

  8. touchback6 says:
    March 8, 2022 at 9:53 am
    He wasn’t fired. He was the character coach in New England and his contract expired before being hired to be executive VP of the Houston Texans. That’s the equivalent of hiring the water boy to be the COO of a company. No skill crossover whatsover other than Easterby and McNair having a strong shared connection with God and the church.

