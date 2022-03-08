Jaguars place second straight franchise tag on Cam Robinson

Getty Images

The Jaguars have a new head coach in Doug Pederson, but they’re taking the same approach to left tackle Cam Robinson‘s free agency that they took last season.

The team announced that they have placed the franchise tag on Robinson for the second straight season. He made $13.75 million last year and will be in line for a salary of $16.662 million this time around.

Robinson started all 14 games he played for the Jaguars last season and has started 61 total games since joining the team as a second-round pick in 2017.

The Jaguars have the first overall pick in the draft and tagging Robinson may be a sign that they don’t plan to take tackles Ikem Ekwonu or Evan Neal with that selection. That could be good news for Aidan Hutchinson’s chances of going with the top pick, but there’s a lot to play out before the Jaguars have to turn it their pick.