James White plans to play in 2022 after missing most of 2021 with hip injury

Getty Images

There hasn’t been much news on Patriots running back James White since he was lost for the season with a hip injury in September. But White is apparently expecting to play in 2022.

White is doing great in his recovery from that injury, according to Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald.

The 30-year-old White, who becomes a free agent next week, is planning to play the 2022 season.

It’s unclear whether that will be in New England, where he has played his entire career since the Patriots drafted him in the fourth round in 2014. White was off to a good start last season, but the Patriots may wonder if age and injury have taken a toll.

Last year White played on a one-year, $2.5 million deal. This year he’s unlikely to get that kind of salary, but there should be teams interested in his services.