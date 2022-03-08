Javonte Williams pleased with rookie year, but still sees a lot of work to do

Getty Images

Running back Javonte Williams joined the Broncos as a second-round pick in the 2021 draft and going at that point in the draft created high expectations for many people about what he’d do in the Denver backfield.

Williams met those expectations, but admitted recently that he surpassed his own thoughts about what he could do in the NFL. Williams ran for 903 yards, caught 43 passes for 316 yards, and scored 12 touchdowns to set a high bar for himself heading into his second season.

“I definitely did more than I expected I was going to do,” Williams said, via the team’s website. “I ain’t really expect to have the season that I did. I’m pleased with myself for right now. But I know I still got a whole lot of work to do, getting better.”

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett sang Williams’ praises at the Scouting Combine last week and Williams said he thinks the new coach is “real cool,” so the stage would seem to be set for him to build off the strong start to his NFL career.