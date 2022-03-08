Josh Reynolds signs two-year extension with Lions

Getty Images

Wide receiver Josh Reynolds joined the Lions late in the 2021 season, but he showed the team enough to extend their working relationship.

Reynolds’ agents announced that their client agreed to a two-year extension with the NFC North club. According to multiple reports, the contract is worth up to $12 million.

Reynolds signed a one-year deal with the Titans as a free agent last offseason, but he didn’t find a consistent spot in the lineup and asked Tennessee to waive him in November. He was claimed off of waivers by the Lions and caught 19 passes for 306 yards and two touchdowns in seven games with Detroit.

The Lions have Amon-Ra St. Brown coming back off a strong rookie season, but the Lions’ wide receiver group is otherwise lacking and the Reynolds move figures to be the first of many at wideout this offseason.