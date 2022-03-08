New deal may give Aaron Rodgers the flexibility to retire, whenever he wants

Posted by Mike Florio on March 8, 2022, 12:07 PM EST
As with every big-money contract, it’s impossible to trust the initial reports. The truth always resides in the details of the deal. (Already, the initial reports from Ian Rapoport and Pat McAfee conflict as to basic terms of the deal; it’s likely an “old money” vs. “new money” interpretation, we’re told.)

With the contract that Aaron Rodgers reportedly will be signing to stay with the Packers, there’s another factor to consider beyond signing bonus, cash flow, full guarantee at signing, etc. What flexibility will Rodgers have to retire after any given season, if he so chooses?

In many contracts, a major signing bonus ties the player to the team, unless the players is willing to pay back a large chunk of unearned compensation. In the Rodgers deal, it’s believed that the final structure may allow him to easily retire, whenever he wants.

The simplest approach would be to defer major chunks of the signing bonus to future years. If Rodgers retires, he simply doesn’t get the money. But, for cap purposes, he earns at on signing.

We’ll soon be getting the full details, and we’ll break them down once we do.

28 responses to “New deal may give Aaron Rodgers the flexibility to retire, whenever he wants

  1. In the end for all the talk and bs, this was always just about money. AR still comes across like an aloof out of touch player.

  2. wow. After all that the Packers caved in to his demands. See kids? Sometimes the Bad guys DO win in the end…

  3. As a Rams fan, I am over the moon., more Post Season Rodgers in Green Bay! Yes! Yes! yes! No wonder Sean McVay is revitalized! It’s going to be so fun watching Stafford pass him in NFC championship games and Super Bowl wins while he is active. Thank you Green Bay!

  5. Fantastic, we can live with his drama every off season now. Now the have over paid for a QB that shuts down in January they will no doubt over pay for a WR who is on the backside of his career. That will leave very little to work with the next 3 years for the rest of team. Gary, Alexander and Jenkins will want top dollar for their respective positions. Forget about signing Campbell now, D won’t stop anyone from running the ball and outside of the players mentioned and Bahk the roster will be razor thin.

  7. Rodgers has made more than $200M on the field and who knows how many millions more off the field. He can retire whenever he wants regardless of what his new contract says.

  9. We can all rest easy now, he’s staying in GB. On to the next little bit of dram that is the NFL.

  12. When will he start complaining again? After the 2022 season? Maybe make it through 2023 and then start crying?

  13. Robert Mitchell says:
    March 8, 2022 at 12:13 pm
    As a Rams fan, I am over the moon., more Post Season Rodgers in Green Bay! Yes! Yes! yes! No wonder Sean McVay is revitalized! It’s going to be so fun watching Stafford pass him in NFC championship games and Super Bowl wins while he is active. Thank you Green Bay!

    Really?If the 49ers db could catch a ball the Rams and Stafford would have been watching SB at home.Better to be lucky than good I guess.

  14. But, but, but….. I thought he was already a Bronco? Looks like another season of the Drew Lock experience for Denver. Have fun with that.

  17. He can’t retire soon enough for most people but he won’t since he craves all the attention. What a Drama Queen

  18. Biggest waste of money in league history. You just paid a guy who can’t get you to the promised land even with home field advantage

  19. To all the GM’s around the NFL…this is exactly how you ruin your cap and your future. The Packers will now will have a slow death.

  21. thetomahawk says:
    Really?If the 49ers db could catch a ball the Rams and Stafford would have been watching SB at home.Better to be lucky than good I guess.
    —————-
    Fans of teams who lost always say if this, if that. The Niners lost. The Rams won the Super Bowl. Enjoy knowing that simple truth.

  22. Robert Mitchell says:
    March 8, 2022 at 12:13 pm
    As a Rams fan, I am over the moon., more Post Season Rodgers in Green Bay! Yes! Yes! yes! No wonder Sean McVay is revitalized! It’s going to be so fun watching Stafford pass him in NFC championship games and Super Bowl wins while he is active. Thank you Green Bay!
    __________

    Well, the Packers beat the Rams in the playoffs 2 years ago and handled them easily on November 28 this past season. Stafford and the boys better step it up if they want to get past AR and the Pack.

  23. This Bronco fan is thrilled. The resources expended to trade for AR was way too high.

  24. And now he will have even fewer weapons to work with. The Packers are already 29 million over the cap. No way they keep Devante Adams.

  25. Why BB walked. It’s just that simple.

    Thank you, BB, for literally everything.

  26. Oh come now. He has always had “the flexibility to retire” whenever he wanted to!

    The guy has not exactly been working for donuts up to now.

  27. After Rodgers turns in his customary choke job in the playoffs, he will complain that the Packers don’t have enough talent to help him. Should have let him go.

  28. Davante. There is no more to discuss until THAT bit o’ news comes out.

