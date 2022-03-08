One week to Playmakers, and 20-percent off at Amazon

PublicAffairs

If you’re planning to buy Playmakers, now is the time to do it.

Currently at Amazon, the book is available at a significant discount of 20 percent. Specifically, it’s marked down from $29.00 to $23.20.

I had no idea it would be happening. I have no idea how long it will last. I do know that this is a great opportunity to save nearly six bucks. I also know that, at one point, there was a concern that they’d run out of books. So maybe now really is the time to strike.

And, yes, I realize you have to spend $23.20 to save six bucks. But if you were waiting until next week to spend $29, why not spend $23.20 now?