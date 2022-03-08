Packers officially use franchise tag on Davante Adams

Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers isn’t going anywhere, and neither is Davante Adams.

The Packers made official what was reported earlier in the day, submitting the franchise tag for the receiver. It’s a good news kind of day for Packers fans, with Rodgers confirming his return for 2022.

Rodgers is getting a new contract.

Adams will play 2022 for $18.419 million if he plays on the tag. The sides have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal.

He becomes the eighth player to receive the tag, joining Tampa Bay receiver Chris Godwin, Kansas City left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., Cincinnati safety Jessie Bates III, Dallas tight end Dalton Schultz, Cleveland tight end David Njoku, Miami tight end Mike Gesicki and Jacksonville offensive lineman Cam Robinson.

Adams has earned first-team All-Pro honors each of the past two seasons. In 16 games last year, he caught 123 passes for 1,553 yards with 11 touchdowns. In 2020, he led the league with 18 touchdown receptions.

In 116 career games, Adams has 669 catches for 8,121 yards with 73 touchdowns.