Raiders release Kavon Frazier

Getty Images

The Raiders have made a roster move, releasing safety Kavon Frazier.

Las Vegas announced the move on Tuesday afternoon.

Frazier signed to the Raiders’ practice squad in December and appeared in one game for Las Vegas during the regular season, playing just a handful of snaps on special teams.

After the Raiders lost to the Bengals in the postseason, Frazier signed a futures deal with Las Vegas in late January.

Frazier appeared in 15 games for the Dolphins in 2020 after spending his first four seasons with the Cowboys.