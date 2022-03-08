Report: Broncos releasing DaeSean Hamilton

Getty Images

Now that the Broncos are set to acquire quarterback Russell Wilson, they can turn their attention to other important roster matters.

One of their moves will be to let go of a receiver who missed the entire 2021 season.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Broncos are releasing DaeSean Hamilton on Tuesday.

Hamilton tore his ACL while working out away from the team’s facility last offseason. He was waived with a non-football injury designation but went unclaimed. He was subsequently placed on Denver’s non-football injury list.

Hamilton appeared in 46 games with nine starts in his first three seasons. Hamilton caught 23 passes for 293 yards with a pair of touchdowns in 2020, playing 50 percent of Denver’s offensive snaps.

A fourth-round pick in the 2018 draft, Hamilton has 81 career receptions for 833 yards with five touchdowns.