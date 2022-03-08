Report: Packers, Aaron Rodgers agree to four-year deal

Posted by Mike Florio on March 8, 2022, 11:32 AM EST
NFC Divisional Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Green Bay Packers
Well, it was fun while it lasted. Even if it never got started.

For all his huffing and puffing, Aaron Rodgers didn’t blow Green Bay’s house down.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Packers and Rodgers have agreed to terms on a four-year, $200 million deal. It makes him the highest paid player in league history. He’ll get $153 million guaranteed, and it will reduce his cap number of $46.66 million.

As usual, the devil will reside in the details of the deal. How much is fully guaranteed at signing? Is it a two-year commitment? Three years? Four? We’ll know once the deal is available to be scrutinized.

Regardless, it ends the drama regarding Rodgers’s destination. For all the bluster about wanting out, he’s staying put.

121 responses to “Report: Packers, Aaron Rodgers agree to four-year deal

  2. We’ll see how accurate this report is. I still wish we would have traded him. That’s a lotta cheese!

  3. Lol, he fleeced the Packers. This will put the franchise in the hole for years. Good for Aaron getting his.

  6. All the huffing and puffing? By who? The media, yes but Aaron never said anything other than he wanted to think it over. The media wanted him to go to Denver, Pittsburgh, or Tennessee.

  7. It also ends the drama about Green Bay winning a Super Bowl within the next four years,…ie it’s not going to happen!

  12. That’s a surprise said nobody, ever. Aaron had the Packers by the short hairs the whole time.

  13. As a Packer fan I was hoping, with gratitude for all he’s done for us, that he would take his, “lose-in-the-playoffs-every-year-after-a-brilliant-season” act somewhere else…

  14. YEAH BUDDY! Pack owns the North for the next 4 years. Just need one break through year and will be worth it. Seat at the table.

  15. People will complain about the drama, but Rodgers just wanted leverage for the best deal possible. You have no leverage if you say you want to come back.

    There are many things you can criticize Rodgers for, but I’ll never fault someone for getting paid.

  16. Where else would he go? Staying put is his best chance for continuing his ten-year postseason losing streak.

  18. But what about all those commenters yesterday who were so certain he was gone?? He’s going to Denver, Tennessee, Pittsburgh, San Fran??? No, he’s going back to Green Bay, where, hopefully, he’ll figure out how to win a playoff game or two.

  19. Now Rodgers can pout because he won’t be a part of daily speculation for a while.
    …..that is, until he invents his next controversy.

  20. Congrats to Aaron!! One the greatest QBs of our life time that stood up to lies and tyr-@nny in a time of intentional confusion!

  24. The salary cap is a joke. If you can sign him to this deal while being 30+ million over the cap, then the there is no cap. You can play with numbers and move things around to a point but when does this all crash?

  25. So they get 4 more years of excellent regular season play and a first round exit. And how is he going to get them to sign all of his friends? There now isn’t enough money! These players are dopes. It will never be enough.

  26. Sorry Florio. I know you wanted him gone. I’m a Packers fan and I wanted him gone too. I’m sure even with the new deal princess will find something to complain about.

  27. Thanks for blowing up the QB market for every one else!
    I hope the Packers choke on this contract for years.

  28. Gee what a big surprise. At least this thankfully puts end end to the daily Rodgers articles.

  31. Favre. Rogers. What is it about being the QB of the Packers that makes them seek so much attention in the twilight of their careers?

  32. I hope this means we don’t have to listen to any of his high-minded, faux-intellectual views of the universe anymore. I guess $200m is a small price to pay to be relieved of that.

  34. good…. as much as a prima donna that he is, I wouldn’t want him in my division… stay in Green Bay!!

  35. Having lived in GB for a number of years and attending hundreds of Packer games at Lambeau Field, I could never understand why he would want to leave GB with all the love he professed for his teammates and the Packers. Now he has 200 million reasons to stay.

  39. Was entertaining while it lasted. Love him or hate him, cap issues or not, the Pack is a better team with Rodgers.

  40. Now begins the countdown to him complaining they aren’t signing enough good players

  41. Perfect. Watching Rodgers and the Pack choke in the playoffs continues…my favorite game of the year! Course they might not have any team around Rodgers if he and Adams take up 1/3 of the cap…LOL #NOPACKNO

  42. Can’t blame him for staying, the division is awful in the NFC North and AFC West would have been a real battle with some great QB lead teams.

  44. I think this makes a lot of sense. The extra years allow the team to spread out the cap hit more, and if they let him go, where would they be? If they let Rodgers walk, GB would have been in a murky rebuild phase, and HCs and GMs want to keep their jobs.

    And so what happens with Love?

  46. What a waste of money. 24% of your salary cap. Who’s playing defence when the Packers only score 10 points at home in the playoffs?. By the way enjoy Drew Lock Broncos fans.

  47. Ugh..thank God! I was ready to stick pins in my ears if I had to listen or read one more article, tweet, video or sports commentary about the Aaron Rodgers drama and his “decision.”

  48. This will chap Tom Brady seeing as he never got a contract like this haha.. and before you all say he took less money to win more titles stop with that. This is about the contract

  50. tinye67 says: “Thanks for blowing up the QB market for every one else!”
    —————–

    Um, did you say this when Mahomes signed two years ago? The salary cap just when up by $25m for 2022, so this is perfectly in line with that contract.

  51. World Class says:
    March 8, 2022 at 11:47 am

    Perfect. Watching Rodgers and the Pack choke in the playoffs continues…my favorite game of the year!

    +++++

    What about every fourth year or so when the Vikings manage to win enough games to make it into the playoffs to lose?

  52. Well, we certainly don’t have to wonder any more how much Aaron Rodgers cares about winning.

    That cap number will cripple the Packers for years to come.

  53. andreboy1 says:
    March 8, 2022 at 11:42 am

    Pack your bags Jordan Love

    ——————————————–

    Where’s he going to go? His trade value is minimal and GB needs a backup QB. Love has shown that with some improvement and hard work he just may develop into an NFL backup QB.

  54. arkadyrenko says:
    March 8, 2022 at 11:44 am
    Favre. Rogers. What is it about being the QB of the Packers that makes them seek so much attention in the twilight of their careers?
    Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz

    You mean all two of them in the last three decades?

  55. $50 million a year for one player. Sorry Packer fans, he just finished your teams run. Way to much tied up in one player.

  56. What’s the point of this? Rodgers and the Packers are the most underachieving disappointing football team in decades. Great regular seasons. Chokes in the playoffs. Rodgers can’t take them to the next level. Why not blow it up and start all over? How many times in the last decade have the Packers had a great regular season and choked big time in the playoffs? Why wouldn’t both parties just want to move on? Rodgers is focused on 10 million other things rather than football anyway

  58. They could have paid a lot less for a QB who also won’t get them to a SB….. But let’s look at the upside, now the Ravens will need to pay Lamar north of $45M per year!

  59. Now wait just a minute. I’ve been assured repeatedly by Vikings fans all season that he was gone. For sure.

    What gives?

  61. This will greatly impact delusional, far less capable QB’s around the league. Looking at you Kyler.

  62. Buckshot Johnson says:
    March 8, 2022 at 11:44 am

    Way to tie up your salary cap in one player and handcuff your team

    ————————————————————————-

    They are kicking the can down the road, but I don’t think commenters here appreciate that this deal LOWERS Rodgers cap hit for next season.

  63. It was about money this entire time and don’t let anybody tell you otherwise. Rodgers is a proven liar.

  64. Starting today , he’s overrated and over paid. Not a hater but the Packers will not win a Super Bowl.

  66. all that cap space for 1 and done saves front office jobs. saves coaching jobs.

  67. So does this mean moving up to draft Jordan Love was a mistake?
    I mean to me it does.

  69. For some reason I am picturing the elevator doors opening in Lambeau from ‘The Shining’ when I imagine the impact of that contract on the rest of the roster.

  70. Not very smart or good for the Packers, clearly no other team would entertain such a deal for a well over rated QB, which is why he re-signed with the Packers

  73. Viking Fan thinks he won something, I guess. Viking Fan would take Rodgers right now, today, no questions asked, for Cousins. Without question. Without hesitation.

    Good luck with that. The biggest difference among all the teams in the NFCN and their expectations for success is Aaron Rodgers. Nothing has changed, apparently.

  74. At least they are signing a QB worth that money — unlike other teams *cough* minnesota.

  75. The funny thing is that no one is talking about offering a first-round pick for Jordan Love. What a mistake that pick was

  76. packerlies says:

    What about every fourth year or so when the Vikings manage to win enough games to make it into the playoffs to lose?
    ———————————
    Yet, those two teams QB’s had the same amount of playoff TD’s and wins.

  77. lukedunphysscienceproject says:
    March 8, 2022 at 11:53 am
    That cap number will cripple the Packers for years to come.
    Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzz

    No, it won’t. Cap hell is a myth.

  78. They’re doing what the Saints did with Brees… Keep pushing the cap hit down the road and then after he retires, they’ll absorb the hit over 1-2 years with a QB on a rookie deal… The guy has won the MVP the last two seasons, hard to say he doesn’t deserve what he got.

  79. Way too much especially for a guy that can’t score more than 10 points against the 49ers in an MVP Season. He’s money in the regular season, but in the postseason this dude is the definition of inconsistent. He’s basically a more athletic, but one less ring version of Peyton Manning.

  80. I would have been perfectly happy if he had gone.

    What I find hilarious is how Denver, Pittsburgh, OR Tennessee would have been brilliant to pay Rodgers $50m per year but the Packers are idiots for paying him $50m per year… to run the best offense in the NFL.

  81. No, it’s all about Brady taking less money. Because Brady cared about winning. Rodgers doesn’t. All Brady’s winning will translate into more fame and money than Rodgers will ever see. Even without counting his half billion doller wife. Rodgers legacy will be great numbers and a lot of money, but one SBowl win.

  82. This just seems to be so similar to individuals I know that take cash advances on one credit card to make the minimum payments on the others. At some point, it comes due.

  85. Thinking Adams realizes that Green Bay never had any intention of doing a long term deal because of Rodgers and his ego needing to be stroked by being the highest paid QB . Adams has a decision to make , play for a team and a QB that clearly doesn’t value him properly or go scorched earth to force the Packers to move him or sign him to a fair deal . Based on how the Packers have treated him thinking Adams is justified to go with the scorched earth approach . Get the popcorn ready the drama is far from over just because the Packers caved to Aaron “early exit” Rodgers , lol .

  86. Can’t blame the guy. I wouldn’t want to come to Denver without an owner in place.

  89. The funny thing is that no one is talking about offering a first-round pick for Jordan Love. What a mistake that pick was
    ===========

    Lit a fire under Rodgers
    Back-to-back MVPs
    The 2 best Packers teams since 2011

    Was it a waste?

    Tell me about Datone Jones… Nick Perry.. Damarious Randall…

  90. On the surface he gives a vibe of a reflective man i hope after this past year he ha learned from
    his mistakes and becomes a much better man the Rodgers i got to see this past year was a very ugly
    unlikeable version of his previous public self.

  92. So good! More post season Rodgers egg laying! I love the look on his face as he walks off the field having laid another egg in front of the entire world after doing nothing but talk about himself for six months. Priceless

  93. Aaron PLAYED all these clowns that thought he was leaving the teams he ‘owns’ without Brady/Brees in the NFC LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL

  94. Wow I’m the least surprised person on the planet. I knew he would not retire and thought he really doesnt want to go anywhere, especially Denver where his x girlfriend lives. Besides, why go somewhere that you may not be diva boy and run the show. No and I would also bet he knows fully well they are going to tag Adams before the 4 pm deadline or his announcement wouldnt be coming out now.

  95. Funny. Was just about to post how it may be fun to get 4 or 5 high picks for Rodgers and Adams and start over.

  96. I am so happy this got done and I don’t have to listen to it anymore. He was never going to the Steelers, but I am still thrilled that has been put to bed too.

  97. Why are people assuming anyone had interest in him. Only the analyst were suggesting it. Perhaps none of the mentioned teams had any inclination to take on that kind of money for a 39 year old who cant win playoff games.
    I never read anything officially by any team they were pursuing him and I think he knew that too.

  98. No, it’s all about Brady taking less money. Because Brady cared about winning. Rodgers doesn’t. All Brady’s winning will translate into more fame and money than Rodgers will ever see. Even without counting his half billion doller wife. Rodgers legacy will be great numbers and a lot of money, but one SBowl win.
    ==========

    The man just quit on a team beacuse he knew his dream team had peaked.

    Rodgers-Brady is so over. It was over before it even began. Move on.

  99. That’s absolutely crazy money for a guy that has fizzled in every post season but one. Brady is the GOAT, and he never got paid like this. Rodgers is the master manipulator. Imagine…4 years, 200 million bucks and no championships? He won’t care, but the Packers and the fans will.

  100. chillyball says:
    March 8, 2022 at 12:01 pm
    At least they are signing a QB worth that money — unlike other teams *cough* minnesota.
    ———————————————————————

    1 Super Bowl that was 12 years ago – 7-9 in the play offs since then and has lost 4 times in the post season to the 49ers – yeah lets just throw more money at you. But hey its a chance to win more MVP trophies I guess good for him (slow claps). Look at the stats from last year for both QBs, they are pretty comparable really except the INTs where Cousins had 7 and Rodgers had 4. There will be immense pressure to win a Super Bowl for the next four years on Rodgers and to stay healthy in the process. Its a big gamble on the organizations part.

  101. He did a text book job of fleecing this weak GM beautifully he got way over paid big time .
    A trade of him for a few 1st and a few other high picks could have set the Packers up for the next decade this was nothing more then a weak GM and an even weaker Packers President trying to save there phoney bologna jobs by taking the easy way out .

  102. So will all the media who were convinced by their own made-up rumors that Rodgers was going to go to the Broncos/Browns/Steelers etc. now admit to being so wrong?

    Of course not.

  104. There’s one point that hasn’t been addressed,…. Jordan Love.
    This coming NFL draft is thin on QB prospects. I’ll wager anybody,… Jordan Love gets traded before or on the day of the draft.
    What Gutey gets for him,… ???? It won’t be a 1st round pick. Maybe a 2nd,… but I’ll say a 3rd and 4th.

  105. You still need a backup and the other guy will be 39 this season so why the talk of trading Love ? that’s stupid talk sure he looked terrible and he should be ashamed of how poorly he played but he still has a punchers chance of making something of himself.

  106. “four-year, $200 million deal. It makes him the highest paid player in league history. He’ll get $153 million guaranteed”
    Thank you AR! (is that AR for Aaron Rodgers or Accounts Receivable?) for making Green Bay regular season kings, but playoff duds for the next four years.
    Signed,
    the rest of the NFC.

  107. packerlies says:
    March 8, 2022 at 12:16 pm
    Aaron Rodgers is right again.
    Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz

    Deception by omission is still a lie. Liars are never right.

  109. “so why the talk of trading Love ?”
    ==========
    It’s all about the money. Love was a 1st round pick. He’s entering year 3. At the end of the 2022 season,..The Pack has to decide whether to guarantee his 5th year which would be a $30 million contract. You can’t pay 2 QB’s that kind of money. They can sign an experienced back up for minimal salary.

  112. stellarperformance says:
    March 8, 2022 at 12:02 pm
    lukedunphysscienceproject says:
    March 8, 2022 at 11:53 am
    That cap number will cripple the Packers for years to come.
    Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzz

    No, it won’t. Cap hell is a myth.
    ——-

    LOL, Sure it is. Ask the Saints.

  113. There’s a joke about giving a ton of guaranteed money to a QB who can’t win in the post season.

    Signed,

    Vikings fan(s)

  118. The man just quit on a team because he knew his dream team had peaked.

    No, Brady retired at 44 after accomplishing more than any FB player ever. Despite all the pundit fantasies, he’s moving on with his life. There was never any Brady-Rodgers. Rodgers has his great passer rating, so he’s got that going for him’ which is nice.

  119. This is wonderful for every team in the league except for GB. Thank you for brightening up my afternoon, Mike.

    Obviously the contract is backloaded to give them some breathing room this year and take another (futile) shot at a championship. But the piper always comes calling. And if Love surprises all of us and turns out to be something other than the bust he looks like, GB will have lost all of those cost-controlled years.

    It was a prisoner’s dilemma for the GB brass and they made the right choice… for the rest of the league.

  120. Lied about being Vaccinated and got $153 million guaranteed ? Who said crime doesn’t pay.

  121. It cost the Packers 200 million to continue to be a regular season juggernaut.

