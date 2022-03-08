Report: Packers are expected to franchise tag Davante Adams

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 8, 2022, 12:28 PM EST
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers
Getty Images

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be back with the Packers in 2022.

So will his top target.

With Rodgers back in tow at a lower cap number, the Packers are expected to use the franchise tag on receiver Davante Adams, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

If Adams plays on the tag in 2022, he’ll earn $18.419 million. The Packers and Adams will have until mid-July to work out a long-term deal.

Adams has bloomed into one of the league’s best receivers, earning first-team All-Pro honors in each of the last two seasons. In 16 games last year, he caught 123 passes for 1,553 yards with 11 touchdowns. In 2020, he led the league with 18 touchdown receptions.

In 116 career games, Adams has 669 catches for 8,121 yards with 73 TDs.

13 responses to “Report: Packers are expected to franchise tag Davante Adams

  1. Wow this deal sure screwed Adams 18mil a year is an insult he should hold out till he gets a 4 year
    110millon dollar contract if he takes that 18 he’s not as smart as we thought he was.

  2. Looks like the band is back together again. Now … it’s high time to use a first round draft pick to select another stud receiver to complement Davante. A couple years back the Vikings moved up and selected Justin Jefferson – getting us a guy like that would make this offense plum nasty.

  3. Hoping they tell him the tag is temporary and they are now committed to getting something done long term now that Rodgers is staying put.

  5. He won’t be worth it anymore. Giving a guy money at 29 thinking he will play like he is 28 for the those years if folly. Has the league learned nothing from how the Pats won so much? BB would let Adams walk and take the 3rd rounder comp pick for him. Window is closed in Green Bay, they just don’t know it yet.

  6. How, I thought they had to be under the salary cap in order to tag a player?

  7. Why not? Adams had his career built on the arm of Rodgers. The Packers provided Rodgers to Adams. They’re retaining capital wherever they can, just like any business.

  8. Adams lost a step last year and wasnt running away from anyone. He will also turn 30 soon, so the idea of paying him a ton o money when their are a lot of receivers out there would be insane. The irony, now that Rodgers in under contract, you can trade Adams and a pissed off Rodgers can go blow smoke, he has no say in it. You got him tied up now til the end

  9. I’m sure he’s thrilled about Rodgers signing a huge extension that gives the team the cap room to tag him.

  10. wiremans12 says:
    March 8, 2022 at 12:37 pm
    Wow this deal sure screwed Adams 18mil a year is an insult he should hold out till he gets a 4 year
    110millon dollar contract if he takes that 18 he’s not as smart as we thought he was.

    >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    Putting him under tag means he cant negotiate any contracts on his own. The 18 mil is if he wants to leave the pack after this year, he accepts that otherwise he can negotiate a bigger contract once the cap deadline is over. Thus, he can have a new contract in place before the sesaon even starts, but he aint getting the 30 mil he wanted, they cannot afford that.

  12. He’s earned a real contract, so hopefully this is just them making sure they get the chance to give it to him.

    Now draft a couple complementary pieces and get going on that last shot at a trophy.

  13. arnoldziffel says:
    March 8, 2022 at 12:38 pm

    Looks like the band is back together again. Now … it’s high time to use a first round draft pick to select another stud receiver to complement Davante. A couple years back the Vikings moved up and selected Justin Jefferson – getting us a guy like that would make this offense plum nasty.

    ———————————————————————————

    The Vikings didn’t move up. They were forced to trade Diggs and got the Bills 1st round pick, which they used to draft Jefferson. The chance of getting a receiver like Jefferson with the 22nd pick is highly unlikely. WRs selected ahead of Jefferson in the 2020 draft are:

    Henry Ruggs
    Jerry Jeudy
    CeeDee Lamb
    Jalen Reagor

    Only Lamb is in the category of stud receiver that you’re looking for.

