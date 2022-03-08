Report: Packers are expected to franchise tag Davante Adams

Getty Images

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be back with the Packers in 2022.

So will his top target.

With Rodgers back in tow at a lower cap number, the Packers are expected to use the franchise tag on receiver Davante Adams, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

If Adams plays on the tag in 2022, he’ll earn $18.419 million. The Packers and Adams will have until mid-July to work out a long-term deal.

Adams has bloomed into one of the league’s best receivers, earning first-team All-Pro honors in each of the last two seasons. In 16 games last year, he caught 123 passes for 1,553 yards with 11 touchdowns. In 2020, he led the league with 18 touchdown receptions.

In 116 career games, Adams has 669 catches for 8,121 yards with 73 TDs.