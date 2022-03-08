Report: Russell Wilson signs no-trade waiver, passes physical

Getty Images

The Russell Wilson trade won’t be official until next Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. ET. However, it’s as close to official as it’s going to be, until it is.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, Wilson has signed his no-trade provision, and he has passed his Broncos’ physical. The trade is official, from the player’s perspective.

That still doesn’t mean it definitely will happen. No trade can be official until the start of the new league year, next Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. ET. Until then, either team can back out with no penalty or other consequence.

The decision to sign the no-trade clause apparently keeps Wilson from backing out, or perhaps from realizing that he has plenty of power — enough to demand an immediate effort to improve a contract that pays out a paltry $24 million in 2022. It’s a little surprising that he didn’t, frankly. He would have had every right to do it.