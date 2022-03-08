Russell Wilson will return to Seattle in 2022

Getty Images

Russell Wilson may soon be gone, but he’ll be back. Soon.

The Seahawks’ home schedule for 2022 includes a visit from the Broncos. Instantly, Wilson’s return to Seattle will become one of the most intriguing and coveted games of the entire 272-game slate.

Wilson’s first year in Denver also will include, obviously, a pair of games against the Broncos’ trio of division rivals, pitting Wilson against the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and Derek Carr, whose job Wilson targeted last year when his agent listed the four teams to which Wilson would accept a trade. He’ll also face the other teams from his old division, the NFC West, with visits from the Cardinals and 49ers and a visit to the Rams.

Elsewhere in the AFC, Wilson will visit the Titans and Ravens and host the Colts.

It’s a compelling schedule, with plenty of games that undoubtedly will be televised to a large audience. The biggest audience surely will tune in when Wilson goes back to the place where he spent 10 years.