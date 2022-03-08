Seahawks agree to trade Russell Wilson to Broncos

Getty Images

Last week at the NFL Scouting Combine, head coach Pete Carroll said the Seahawks had “no intention” of trading Russell Wilson.

Intentions, however, sometimes change. And so they have in this case.

According to multiple reports, the Seahawks have agreed to send Wilson to the Broncos.

Though the exact terms of the deal are not known, Seattle will receive multiple first-round picks plus additional picks and players, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Multiple reports also indicate that Drew Lock will head to the Seahawks as part of the trade.

Though the news comes just after reports emerged that Aaron Rodgers would return to Green Bay, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Broncos trade for Wilson does not have anything to do with the Packers’ QB. Denver G.M. George Paton initiated trade talks for Wilson at least two weeks ago. But even if Paton had engaged the Seahawks, there’s likely a reason why this deal did not come until after Rodgers’ decision.

Wilson has a no-trade clause in his contract, which means he had to approve the deal.

The trade cannot become official until the new league year begins on March 16. But the Broncos have tacitly acknowledged the deal with a tweet of a gif from the 2000 film Cast Away.