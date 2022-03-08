Seahawks return for Russell Wilson includes pair of first-round picks, Drew Lock, Noah Fant

Getty Images

The Seahawks agreed to trade nine-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson to the Broncos on Tuesday.

Seattle is receiving plenty in return for the star quarterback.

PFT has confirmed via a league source that Denver will send a pair of first-round picks, a pair of second-round picks, and three players to Seattle as part of the deal. Multiple reports indicate that the Broncos will also send a fourth-round pick to the Seahawks and Seattle will send Denver a fifth-round pick.

The three players heading from the Broncos to the Seahawks are quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, and defensive lineman Shelby Harris.

Lock could be a bridge quarterback for the Seahawks, or they could use all the picks they’ve received to target a veteran. A second-round pick in 2019, Lock compiled an 8-13 record in 21 starts for the Broncos. He was 0-3 in 2021, completing 60.4 of his passes in six appearances for 787 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

The 20th overall pick of the 2019 draft, Fant has flashed his potential throughout his three seasons. In 2021, he caught 68 passes for 670 yards with four touchdowns in 16 games.

Harris has been with the Broncos since 2017, appearing in 75 games for the club with 49 starts. In 16 games last year, he recorded 6.0 sacks with seven tackles for loss and a forced fumble.