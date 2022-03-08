Seahawks return for Russell Wilson includes pair of first-round picks, Drew Lock, Noah Fant

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 8, 2022, 2:26 PM EST
Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos
Getty Images

The Seahawks agreed to trade nine-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson to the Broncos on Tuesday.

Seattle is receiving plenty in return for the star quarterback.

PFT has confirmed via a league source that Denver will send a pair of first-round picks, a pair of second-round picks, and three players to Seattle as part of the deal. Multiple reports indicate that the Broncos will also send a fourth-round pick to the Seahawks and Seattle will send Denver a fifth-round pick.

The three players heading from the Broncos to the Seahawks are quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, and defensive lineman Shelby Harris.

Lock could be a bridge quarterback for the Seahawks, or they could use all the picks they’ve received to target a veteran. A second-round pick in 2019, Lock compiled an 8-13 record in 21 starts for the Broncos. He was 0-3 in 2021, completing 60.4 of his passes in six appearances for 787 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

The 20th overall pick of the 2019 draft, Fant has flashed his potential throughout his three seasons. In 2021, he caught 68 passes for 670 yards with four touchdowns in 16 games.

Harris has been with the Broncos since 2017, appearing in 75 games for the club with 49 starts. In 16 games last year, he recorded 6.0 sacks with seven tackles for loss and a forced fumble.

Permalink 45 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

45 responses to “Seahawks return for Russell Wilson includes pair of first-round picks, Drew Lock, Noah Fant

  4. On paper, it appears the Seahawks got the better of the deal as long as they can draft quality players with those picks. No idea what the cap hit / space looks like after this. That being said, if they swing and miss, or draft players who don’t show up until the final few games of their final year (Rashaad Penny), then it’s going to cost a bunch of jobs in Seattle.

  5. Not a bad return.

    I’m guessing it’s another 4th this year and 3rd next year (or 2024)

  7. I like this deal so much better than going after Rogers. Rogers maybe has 3 good years left but Wilson will be here longer. Only 2 first, 2 seconds and a few players? Sounds like a deal for a franchise QB!

    Now come home Von Miller!

  8. So, they get the picks they gave away in the Adams trade and a TE with nobody to throw him the ball. Don’t worry, 12s. You’ll be getting plenty of good draft picks in the upcoming years for giving the farm away.

  9. Wow!!!! Russell Wilson is great, but that’s a lot to give up for a guy that is starting to decline and will need a new contract within a year or two.

  12. A horrendous trade for the Seahawks that should have their fans vomiting.

    They gave up 80% of that package for Jamal Adams a year ago.

  13. Makes no sense to trade so much for a safety one year then give up your starting QB 2 years later .

  14. I hate the Seahawks with a passion but this was a pretty good deal for them. They are terrible at drafts, but getting that much in return for Wilson, who wasn’t the same last year is a good deal for the Seahawks. Fant and Harris are good players as well. Thank God Wilson is out of the NFC though.

  15. Denver gave up plenty. I think Seattle has to be very pleased to get what they got from Wilson and then after the window was closing to then get a huge haul for him. Very good job of getting the most out of your assets

  16. Full rebuild in Seattle. No chance of winning that division at least for a couple years. Trey Lance just got a gift.

  18. Wow. Denver is crazy.

    Sloppy seconds with Russell Wilson. Yikes! Seattle recovered from the Jamal Adams disaster.

  23. As a Seahawks fan I’m gutted. Sure Russ had a down year last year but he’s everything you want in a franchise QB. If the first round picks are that valuable to you, why trade two of them for a safety that doesn’t improve your team?

  28. Denver better win a lot of games real quick. That’s an expensive trade to just be mediocre.

  29. I’m stunned that Pete is sticking around to rebuild with a new QB. Either there’s another move coming or he’s on the way out.

  30. Broncos w/Wilson will NOT end the way the Bucs w/Brady or the Rams w/Stafford…
    Carr and the Raiders; Herbert and the Chargers; Mahomes and the chiefs will keep that from happening!

  32. Pete is the first guy I would hire to rebuild my franchise 🙂

    Will the legendary 12’s show up this year to watch Drew Lock go 5-12???

  34. A nice pick up, but it will not be easy to dethrone the chiefs, and the Chargers have a bright future as well. Talk about a wild Wild West!

  36. What a great move by the Seahawks!

    Trade a 1st and a 2nd, plus the pics from Denver, to the Texans, and the Hawks get Watson for basically, a 1st and a 2nd, + plus the Hawks still get the players from Denver!

    The Hawks would have a younger QB at about the same cap cost, Fant, Lock, and the Dlineman!

    Broncos are going to regret this trade!

  37. A tale of two cities. Seattle get a fresh new start and boatload of picks (good or bad depending on the QB), Packers gets years of cap hell with the similar team the last two years that could not execute in the playoffs.

  38. Two first round picks mean nothing if they don’t draft well. The Seahawks draft well in the middle rounds but their first round picks in recent years, when they actually had them, have not panned out.

  39. I don’t have a dog in this fight, but I don’t see what all the doom and gloom is. Wilson knows what it takes to win a superbowl especially with a stacked defense. Is it a lot to give up? Absolutely, but there’s no substitute for experience.

  43. New team means it’s time for a new wife for Russ. Seattle won that traded hands down

  45. Seahawks were fleeced. They lost a more than proven commodity for Drew Lock, a tight end, and two first round picks. The Hawks offense struggled with Russ, now there’s going to a rookie back there…or Drew Lock. So the Seahawks, who have holes in their defense and their running game now just created a hole at QB too.

    Petter hope they pick right. The thing about draft is that its a crapshoot. Th organization still has to make the pick and pray it pans out.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.