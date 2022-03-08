Stump Mitchell back as Browns RB coach after missing final 10 games last season

Getty Images

Browns running backs coach Stump Mitchell is back at work after an extended absence due to knee trouble.

Mitchell missed the final 10 games of the 2021 season to have a pair of surgical procedures on his knee. Mitchell began being troubled by an old injury during the summer and left to have it repaired when working through it became too difficult last year.

“I think this is probably the first time I ever missed coaching a game, either in college or the NFL,” Mitchell said, via the team’s website. “It’s definitely an adjustment. You want to be able to play and help your team out, and you try to do that by supporting them. But it’s still not the same as being there. You want to be in front of the guys. You want to be in the battle with them as well.”

This will be Mitchell’s fourth season with the Browns.