Titans announce extension with Harold Landry

The Titans announced the multi-year contract extension with outside linebacker Harold Landry.

Landry agreed to a five-year, $87.5 million contract, with $52.5 million guaranteed, according to a report by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Titans selected Landry in the second choice in 2018, and he made his first Pro Bowl in 2021 with 12 sacks. Landry also led the team with 14 tackles for loss and ranked second on the team with a career-best 49 quarterback pressures while finishing third on the team with 74 tackles.

He was scheduled to become a free agent next week.

In four seasons with the Titans, Landry has totaled 31 sacks, 66 quarterback hits and two interceptions.