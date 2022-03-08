Titans don’t place franchise tag on Harold Landry

Getty Images

Titans General Manager Jon Robinson said in early February that the team will do everything it can to keep edge rusher Harold Landry in the organization this offseason, but that effort won’t include a franchise tag.

According to multiple reports, the Titans will not be using the tag ahead of the Tuesday 4 p.m. ET deadline. The team will hold onto exclusive negotiating rights with Landry through Monday, but he will be free to begin talking to other teams at that point if he has not agreed to a new deal in Tennessee.

The Titans list Landry as an outside linebacker and the franchise tag for that position is $18.702 million.

Landry had 75 tackles, 12 sacks, and a forced fumble for the Titans in 2021.