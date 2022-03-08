Vikings part ways with longtime head trainer Eric Sugarman

Getty Images

The changes to the Vikings this offseason will extend to the top of their training department.

Head athletic trainer Eric Sugarman is out after 16 years as the team reshapes itself around new General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O’Connell. Sugarman was hired when Brad Childress was the team’s head coach in 2006 and he remained on hand through the tenures of Leslie Frazier and Mike Zimmer.

“I am tremendously grateful to the Vikings and the Wilf family for the opportunity to spend 16 years in Minnesota and am proud of our collective efforts to keep players healthy and at their peak performance during that time,” Sugarman said in a statement, via Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. “With the added role of infection control officer over the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, I took very seriously the responsibility of extending that same level of care to all Vikings staff members.”

The changes to the Vikings will continue with the start of free agency next week and the roster renovations may match the off-field ones as the Vikings kick off a new chapter in their history.